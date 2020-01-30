Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 18,453 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 68.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 29.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 194,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 44,821 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,396,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,782,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

