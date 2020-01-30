Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.96

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and traded as high as $55.51. Heineken shares last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 67,245 shares changing hands.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.