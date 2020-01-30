Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.96

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and traded as high as $55.51. Heineken shares last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 67,245 shares changing hands.
HEINY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
