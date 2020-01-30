Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:HSL)

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC (LON:HSL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HSL opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst has a twelve month low of GBX 8.64 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,102 ($14.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,052.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 914.54. The stock has a market cap of $806.78 million and a P/E ratio of -16.19.
