Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.15

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.15 and traded as high as $94.08. Henkel AG & Co KGaA shares last traded at $93.32, with a volume of 582,429 shares.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.75 ($102.03).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.18.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

