Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

HFWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.47. 156,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,887. The company has a market cap of $961.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Heritage Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

