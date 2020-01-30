Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 335,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PSV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,521. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.76. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 537.88%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

