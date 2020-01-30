Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,288.24

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,288.24 and traded as high as $1,481.00. Hill & Smith shares last traded at $1,464.00, with a volume of 30,310 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HILS. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,468.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,289.91.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.