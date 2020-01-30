Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

HLT stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.07. 2,389,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,638. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $113.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

