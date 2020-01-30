HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Trading Down 5.3%

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.18 and last traded at $56.30, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 289% from the average session volume of 77 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTCMY. Macquarie downgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

