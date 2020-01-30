Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group accounts for about 4.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2,375.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,089 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,217 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,059,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.80. 16,925,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,650 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.52.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

