Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 1,800 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 180,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.