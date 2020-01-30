HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFC. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,628,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 26.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 86.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

