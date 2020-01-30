Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.23. 335,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,402. Hologic has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hologic by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 49,330 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

