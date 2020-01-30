Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.23. 335,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,402. Hologic has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.
In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hologic by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 49,330 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
