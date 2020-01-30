Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.