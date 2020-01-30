home24 (ETR:H24) Stock Price Down 5.2%

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €4.61 ($5.37) and last traded at €4.85 ($5.64), approximately 37,009 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €5.12 ($5.95).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on shares of home24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get home24 alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.