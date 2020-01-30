Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Earnings Results

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter.

HTBI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $469.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $145,152.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $55,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,752 shares of company stock worth $864,628. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.