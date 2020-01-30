Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Up 7.8%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.00, 142,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 104,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOK. ValuEngine cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $146,585.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,304.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,531 shares of company stock worth $537,709.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.