Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,630,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $34,076,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 23,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

