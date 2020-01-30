Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.28

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $12.87. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 4,855 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRZN shares. Aegis started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 41.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

