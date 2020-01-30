Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives $7.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of HMHC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 427,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,351. The firm has a market cap of $714.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $565.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.22 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 158.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

