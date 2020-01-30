HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HSBC were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 160.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HSBC by 135.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in HSBC by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 142,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

