HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.45.

HUBS traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,990. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -139.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average is $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 645.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 173.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

