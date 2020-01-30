Humaniq Price Hits $0.0069 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Upbit and Hotbit. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $79,493.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

