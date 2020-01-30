Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a current ratio of 26.74. The company has a market cap of $77.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCFT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 45,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

