IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Holdings Increased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,792 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of IAA worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in IAA by 91.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAA. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

IAA traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.47. 381,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,420. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.