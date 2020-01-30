IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.10.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $250.94. 53,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,322. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.20 and a 200-day moving average of $237.65. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

