Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) PT Lowered to $3.25

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $3.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.01. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

In other Iamgold news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of Iamgold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $790,700.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

