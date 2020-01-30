Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $41,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $142,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ GH traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $112.21.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,442 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 275,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,525,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
