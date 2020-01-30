IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

IBERIABANK has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IBERIABANK to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

IBKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

