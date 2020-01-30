IBM (NYSE:IBM) Plans $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

IBM (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

IBM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. IBM has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IBM to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

IBM stock opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IBM has a 12 month low of $126.85 and a 12 month high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

