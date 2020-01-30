Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $88.56. 2,480,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

