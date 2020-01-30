Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $148.30 and a twelve month high of $225.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.