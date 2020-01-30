Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,658. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $96.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.