Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 125,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

