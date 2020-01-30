Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,447. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84.

