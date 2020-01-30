Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.75. The stock had a trading volume of 528,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. The company has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.30. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.