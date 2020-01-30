Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 208 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,785,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

