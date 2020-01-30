Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 875 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after acquiring an additional 321,281 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after buying an additional 3,405,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,599,000 after buying an additional 400,105 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,340,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,454,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.88. 1,581,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,335. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

