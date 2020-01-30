Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $694,648.00

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market cap of $694,648.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 173% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.03122351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00192574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030563 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

