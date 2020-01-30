Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.14–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.7-18.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.3 million.Identiv also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.14 EPS.

INVE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,059. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a PE ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $7.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

