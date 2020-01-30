IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,825. IDEX has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $176.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.01.

Get IDEX alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.