IFP Advisors Inc Has $28,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $239.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $242.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.9134 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

