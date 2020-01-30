Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.862-3.933 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,730. Illumina has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.32.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.81.

In related news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.