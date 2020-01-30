Independent Research Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €26.50 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €26.50 ($30.81) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.76 ($31.12).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €27.87 ($32.41) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

