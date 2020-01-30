Indorse Token (IND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76,092.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, YoBit, RightBTC and HitBTC. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $76,092.00 and $26.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.03141125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00194416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, RightBTC, HitBTC, Gatecoin, YoBit, Liqui, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

