Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 922,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609,490 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 245,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 329,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,901,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

