Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $84.41

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and traded as high as $87.34. Inland Homes shares last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 310,545 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.06. The company has a market cap of $179.96 million and a P/E ratio of 11.72.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

