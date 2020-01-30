INMAX (INX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,288.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One INMAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a total market cap of $84,775.00 and approximately $9,288.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.03146971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.