Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.86.

INE stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.79. 201,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.15. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.61 and a 12 month high of C$18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$142.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

