Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.
INE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.86.
INE stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.79. 201,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.15. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.61 and a 12 month high of C$18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
