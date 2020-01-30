Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.45 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.97), 173,060 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 81,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($1.00).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Innovaderma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.28.

In other Innovaderma news, insider Joe Bayer purchased 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £2,656.20 ($3,494.08). Also, insider Ross Andrews purchased 44,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,084.20 ($27,735.07). Insiders acquired a total of 52,520 shares of company stock worth $2,560,040 in the last three months.

Innovaderma Company Profile (LON:IDP)

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovaderma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovaderma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.